Orion Protocol (ORN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.91 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $247.14 million and approximately $26.91 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $8.10 or 0.00019686 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00053671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00125335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00044356 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol (CRYPTO:ORN) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,495,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.