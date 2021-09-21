Flamingo Achieves Market Cap of $65.83 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $65.83 million and approximately $31.51 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00065199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.73 or 0.00174239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00108045 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.04 or 0.06748001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,142.06 or 0.99936105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.06 or 0.00753151 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.