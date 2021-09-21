Brokerages Anticipate Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09.

ENLV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Enlivex Therapeutics stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.45. 53,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.12. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

