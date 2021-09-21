Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 million.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

SHEN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,574. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 680.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,812,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after buying an additional 55,039 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after buying an additional 34,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

