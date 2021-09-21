$205.12 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to post sales of $205.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $204.90 million to $205.33 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $205.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $847.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $844.59 million to $849.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $882.36 million, with estimates ranging from $876.40 million to $888.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NTCT stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.19. 362,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,145. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,024 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 21.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,962,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,625,000 after purchasing an additional 883,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 140.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 625,175 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 63.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,376,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,760,000 after purchasing an additional 535,779 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,982,000 after purchasing an additional 516,632 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

