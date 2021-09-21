Brokerages Expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Equities analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.30. The AZEK also posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million.

Several research analysts have commented on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

In other news, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 53.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 15.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 27.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter valued at about $31,416,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.65. 921,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,493. The AZEK has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

