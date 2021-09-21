IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 134,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of IES stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.78. The company had a trading volume of 37,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,221. The stock has a market cap of $892.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35. IES has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 23.92%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $36,011.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of IES by 7,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IES by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in IES by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in IES by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in IES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

