Indexed Finance (NDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.09 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $83,496.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $2.45 or 0.00006151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00065111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00174270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00108103 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.38 or 0.06717147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,724.68 or 0.99279884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.25 or 0.00758772 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

