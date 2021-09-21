Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) Short Interest Up 26.9% in August

Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIAI. TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I by 96.2% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 591,101 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I during the second quarter worth about $1,249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I by 56.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 122,198 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I by 175.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 137,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 87,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Prime Impact Acquisition I stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,039. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80.

Prime Impact Acquisition I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

