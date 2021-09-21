Minter Network (BIP) Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $15.65 million and $16,289.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00065111 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.79 or 0.00143321 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00061707 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00174270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00108103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,767,922,112 coins and its circulating supply is 4,562,712,545 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

