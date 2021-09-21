ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASML. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.25.

Shares of ASML traded up $13.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $854.73. The company had a trading volume of 905,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,968. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $795.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $695.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML has a 52-week low of $351.09 and a 52-week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

