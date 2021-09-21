Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing precision genetic medicines through base editing. Beam Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.96. The company had a trading volume of 700,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,919. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.72.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $315,274.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,224,303 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 35.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,461,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,193,000 after acquiring an additional 202,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,576 shares during the last quarter. MWG Management Limited lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% in the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,945,000 after acquiring an additional 102,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

