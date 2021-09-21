Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Up 27.6% in August

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of PSCU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.76. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $68.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.689 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSCU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 449.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

