CryptoSoul Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $586,987.58 and approximately $1,323.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.79 or 0.00143321 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.96 or 0.00497228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00016410 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00041755 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011725 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.