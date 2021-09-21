Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Conagra Brands posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

NYSE CAG traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,284. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.98. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,889,000 after acquiring an additional 258,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,776,000 after acquiring an additional 712,405 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,094,000 after acquiring an additional 203,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

