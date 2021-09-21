Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will post sales of $9.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.44 billion. The Coca-Cola posted sales of $8.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year sales of $37.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.47 billion to $38.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $40.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.06 billion to $41.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Truist raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.05. 16,416,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,718,689. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69. The firm has a market cap of $233.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

