Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0212 per share by the bank on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by 18.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 47.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

NYSE:AVAL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,484. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $7.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 209.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.