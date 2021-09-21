DEAPcoin (DEP) Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last Week

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $23.21 million and $7.18 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00053354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00122049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012682 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00044192 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,688,103 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

