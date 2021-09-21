Aion Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $68.75 million and $6.71 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,650.20 or 1.00350189 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00074414 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008945 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $312.27 or 0.00770875 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.51 or 0.00393768 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.15 or 0.00264507 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002125 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004722 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 496,065,684 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

