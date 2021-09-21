Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Truist raised their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.39. 37,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,813. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.