Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:STRE traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,773. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Company Profile

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

