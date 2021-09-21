Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:STRE traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,773. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.
Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Company Profile
