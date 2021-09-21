Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Now Covered by Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.33. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $59.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

