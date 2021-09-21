PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Short Interest Down 21.4% in August

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,110,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 98,140,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $476,054.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,176,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth $33,794,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 33.3% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 201.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,031 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

PG&E stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 30,344,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,101,745. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. PG&E has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

