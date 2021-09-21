Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages predict that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. NextDecade also posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NextDecade.
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02).
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in NextDecade by 37.5% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NextDecade by 10.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in NextDecade by 69.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 49.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.28. 6,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,767. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $279.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of -0.01. NextDecade has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
