Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages predict that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. NextDecade also posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEXT shares. Morgan Stanley raised NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in NextDecade by 37.5% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NextDecade by 10.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in NextDecade by 69.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 49.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.28. 6,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,767. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $279.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of -0.01. NextDecade has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

