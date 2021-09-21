Zacks: Analysts Expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to Post $0.67 EPS

Analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.74. Albany International reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.80 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,272,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after buying an additional 46,445 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 7.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Albany International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Albany International by 106,825.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIN stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.16. 145,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,642. Albany International has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average of $84.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

