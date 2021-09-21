Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $808.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to report $808.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $802.20 million to $815.70 million. ScanSource posted sales of $782.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCSC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 28th.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $282,821.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $100,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $1,375,261. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ScanSource by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 34,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 35,054 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 112,771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCSC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.81. 1,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,900. The company has a market capitalization of $862.12 million, a PE ratio of 84.80 and a beta of 1.58. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

