ION (ION) 24 Hour Volume Hits $18.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ION has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar. ION has a market cap of $405,529.69 and $18.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00140052 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.85 or 0.00474462 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00016508 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041559 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011776 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,654,791 coins and its circulating supply is 13,754,791 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

