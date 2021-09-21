Shadows Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges. Shadows has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $550,926.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00053092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00121850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012590 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00043933 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,337,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

