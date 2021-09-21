MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in August

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE CIF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,477. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 490.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 414,503 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 80.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 49.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $98,000. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

