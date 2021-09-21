Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth about $20,952,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,787 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,272 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,573,000 after buying an additional 1,059,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

BBVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

BBVA traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.17. 166,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

