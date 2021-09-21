Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $65.26 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Montag & Caldwell LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 5.9% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $65,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 101.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $19.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,794.03. 33,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,552. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,746.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,450.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

