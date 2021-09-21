Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 80,739 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,190 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 80,739 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in NIKE by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $155.41. 159,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,297,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.74 and a twelve month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.56.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

