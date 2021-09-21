Brokerages Set RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Target Price at $60.50

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.40.

RMBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on RumbleON in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on RumbleON in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RMBL stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,864. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $513.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.90. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that RumbleON will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,592.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 13,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 16,136 shares of company stock valued at $545,928. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in RumbleON by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. 41.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

