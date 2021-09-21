Curate Market Cap Reaches $19.89 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Curate coin can now be bought for about $2.46 or 0.00005955 BTC on exchanges. Curate has a market cap of $19.89 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curate has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00052998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00122412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00043892 BTC.

About Curate

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

