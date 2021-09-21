KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KOSÉ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

KSRYY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.62. 18,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,663. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. KOSÉ has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

