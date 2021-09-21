Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Down 22.4% Over Last Week

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.69 or 0.00006514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $182.74 million and approximately $16.76 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00052998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00122412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00043892 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 67,895,270 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

