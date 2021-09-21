Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to announce $14.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.40 million. First Community posted sales of $14.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $57.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.90 million to $57.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $57.66 million, with estimates ranging from $56.80 million to $58.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 million. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCCO. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in First Community by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 314,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the second quarter worth about $1,202,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 41.8% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 196,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 57,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Community by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in First Community by 430.3% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 35,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,556. First Community has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $141.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

