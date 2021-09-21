Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to announce $14.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.40 million. First Community posted sales of $14.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.
On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $57.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.90 million to $57.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $57.66 million, with estimates ranging from $56.80 million to $58.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Community.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 million. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.54%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in First Community by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 314,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the second quarter worth about $1,202,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 41.8% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 196,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 57,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Community by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in First Community by 430.3% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 35,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,556. First Community has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $141.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.
