PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Up 29.2% in August

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 807,300 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 624,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE PDI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,230. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

