Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Short Interest Update

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

OTRK stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,470. The stock has a market cap of $196.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ontrak has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OTRK shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $381,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $348,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 404,693 shares of company stock worth $8,742,724. 53.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ontrak by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ontrak by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ontrak by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Ontrak by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

