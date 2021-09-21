Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 136,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, EVP Todd Poland purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $162,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $987,450 over the last quarter. 5.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.78. 207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $34.67.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

