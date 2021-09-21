Short Interest in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Grows By 30.9%

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 737,600 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 563,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,558. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.09. GMS has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GMS will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 113,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $1,064,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 279,761 shares of company stock valued at $13,379,692. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 48.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

