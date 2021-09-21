WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.21

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 21st. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. WAX has a market cap of $367.38 million and $27.36 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 68.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00061796 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,786,902,750 coins and its circulating supply is 1,758,981,906 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WAXPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.