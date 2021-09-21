EDUCare (EKT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.84 Million

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One EDUCare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. EDUCare has a market cap of $4.52 million and $1.84 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002584 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00122726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00043868 BTC.

EDUCare Coin Profile

EDUCare is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity?iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

