$725.58 Million in Sales Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to post sales of $725.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $725.10 million and the highest is $726.06 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $703.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

NYSE:NUS traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $41.69. The stock had a trading volume of 25,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

