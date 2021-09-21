$53.55 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will report sales of $53.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.59 million. Applied Optoelectronics reported sales of $76.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $221.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $214.58 million to $233.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $264.05 million, with estimates ranging from $247.26 million to $279.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 29,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 49,295 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 35.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 63.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.76. 9,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.