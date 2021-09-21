746 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 79.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.51. The company had a trading volume of 25,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,843. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $201.44 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $232.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.