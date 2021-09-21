Bar Harbor Trust Services Purchases 411 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 390,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $143.91. The company had a trading volume of 210,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,793. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

