AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.80. 91,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,056,760. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

