Charter Trust Co. Sells 2,330 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,562 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,458,710,000 after buying an additional 1,334,080 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 83,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 46,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 114,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 61,677 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 321,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,373,393. The company has a market cap of $225.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average of $56.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

