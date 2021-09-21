Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,486. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.50 million, a PE ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

